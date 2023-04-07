PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 12-year-old who threatened to shoot and kill his classmates at a Panama City charter school was arrested this week, court records show.

The Rising Leaders Academy student was arrested by the Panama City Police Department and charged with making written or electronic threats to kill or do bodily harm. The child is not being named by News 13.

The police report states that he texted another student at Rising Leaders Academy and made several alarming statements.

“Yo when I pull up to school I swear to god I’m killing someone,” one of the texts stated according to a police report. “It look like I’m bouta blow they back out.”

The student also allegedly texted, “I’m gonna kill those 5th graders.”

The report states that the texts were sent from one student to another in February. Police wrote that the student who received them kept trying to calm the other student down. They added that police were only contacted when the student’s mother took away his phone as punishment in April and discovered that her son had been receiving threatening messages from another student.