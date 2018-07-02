Rise in Mosquito-Borne Disease Activity, Mosquito Control Expanding Services

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Beach Mosquito Control is expanding their services after a rise in mosquito-borne disease activity was reported in areas of Bay County.

Bay County Department of Health Environmental Health Specialist, Michael Templin, said there has been one confirmed case of West Nile Disease on Panama City Beach.

Templin said during the summer months, the chances of getting a mosquito-borne disease increases.



"This time of the year especially in this area it is going to be West Nile Virus or Eastern Equine Encephalitis Virus."



Cindy Mulla, with Beach Mosquito Control, said they are constantly monitoring mosquito-borne disease activity.

"What we do is we will sort out the mosquitoes by species, we know which species have the potential of spreading arboviruses or mosquito-borne diseases and we will test them for viruses," she said.

Mulla said Mosquito Control also needs the help of the community.



"We don't know how bad the mosquitoes are at your home, we can't be everywhere at once, so if you're getting bit by mosquitoes please call your local mosquito control district."

Mulla said when they come to your property they will look for standing water, and other mosquito attractants.



The best ways to prevent mosquitoes are draining standing water and always protecting your skin using clothing or insect repellant.



If you are getting bitten frequently by mosquitoes, you can put in a request to have Mosquito Control survey your area.

You can find Beach Mosquito Control here, or Bay County Mosquito Control here.