Rick Seltzer Park entrance to close temporarily

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thomas Drive, a popular beach park is getting a facelift starting on Tuesday, May 26th.

The entrance to Rick Seltzer Park will be closed through June 1st as crews work on paving and striping the parking lot. According to local officials, the entrance to the park on Thomas Drive will be closed to all drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists, and there will be no parking permitted during construction.

Some residents said they’re looking forward to the changes, as they think the current state of the parking lot creates some safety issues for visitors.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Samantha Giles, a Panama City Beach resident. “People [are] coming in and out with rocks and everything, and it’s a lot safer for the kids and everyone coming and going from the beach.”

The construction is being funded by the Bay County half-cent surtax and is a part of the county’s $8.3 million Thomas Drive improvement project.