Ribbon cutting ceremony for Restore’s second location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Updating a wardrobe or buying furniture will go to fund the building of new homes in Bay County.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for the grand opening of Habitat for Humanity’s thrift shop, Restore, was Friday. This is their second location, located on 1636 Beck Avenue. All proceeds from the outfit will fund the building of future homes.

The director of Restore, Rachel Tanner, explains the homes that have been built by Habitat for Humanity weathered Hurricane Michael saying, “None of our homes sustained any damage, they are all build very and up to code.”

Shopping at Restore will help contribute to more homes of this sturdiness, according to Tanner, saying, “It is a brighter outlook on the future, it gives people a place to shop where it is affordable, but all of our proceeds go to build our homes.”

Tanner says building a third location for Restore is a part of the organizations long term plans.