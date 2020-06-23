Rezoning within a neighborhood causes residents to fight back

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — At the start of May, county planners received an application regarding a property on Bayshore Drive.

“They came in requesting to change approximately 1.3 acres from residential to commercial,” said Timothy Smith, the Bay County Planning Manager. “The application indicated they anticipate some sort of boat storage.”

After reviewing the request, the county notified residents of the area of the project by mail, newspaper and this sign.

“Right now it’s a high level land use change,” said Smith. “Once they come with a site proposal we will look at the plans and try the best we can to minimize the impact.”

Residents in the community believe this change could have a huge impact on their quality of life.

Many community members are planning to attend Tuesday’s hearing to voice their opinions about this rezoning

“We worked on a very big petition this weekend,” said Ken Karr. “We’ve got everybody’s doors in our neighborhood, about 275 homes, we knocked on doors, got signatures from them.”

Some major concerns include the increase of traffic in the neighborhood and the property value being affected.

“We’ve got million dollar homes that are on this piece of property here,” said karr. “if they want to put a great big boat barn that would be about the ugliest thing you can put in a residential area.”

William Fuller just finished building his dream home on Bayshore Drive. The last thing he expected was for a business to move in next door.

“I’m not real happy about it because we can’t get a definitive answer from anyone about what they want to do with the property,” said Fuller.

In order for these plans to be approved the planning commission will have to pass it at tuesday’s hearing – and then it will head to the county board of commissioners for a vote.

The hearing will be held Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bay County Government Center.