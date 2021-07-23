Reward offered in racist email case

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A rogue email message that was sent to Bay District School officials has community members stepping up to help.

After initial investigations, the school board said the email was not sent from the person who owns the account.

News 13 obtained the email that about 100 Bay District School leaders saw early morning Tuesday. Much of the email contains hateful, racist language. Community members said they are offering their support to help track down whoever wrote it.

“After reading the email it was just filled with just bigoted hatred racism,” said Perry & Young Injury Attorney Larry Perry.

Perry was contacted by a school district employee who was upset by the rogue message. He said the sentiment behind the email is not welcome in our community.

“Words have meaning and when those words are spoken that means the thought behind the idea is already there and words become actions and we want to stop it and throw it back on the trash heap of history where it belongs,” said Perry.

Perry is offering a $1,000 reward through Panhandle Crime Stoppers for any individual with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. This will be combined with the $500 the district has already provided.

“They do not need to come back to school on the very first note with a bigotry-filled hateful email that is the focal point,” said Perry.

On Tuesday, Bay Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said this email is against everything they stand for.

“I don’t care how old the person was that did it,” said Husfelt. “They had enough of a mind to think like that and that’s disturbing within itself.”