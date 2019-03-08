Revint Solutions Celebrates Grand Opening, Brings 150 Jobs to Bay County

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. - More than a hundred jobs are coming to Bay County. Revint Solutions celebrated the grand opening of their new regional headquarters and service center in Lynn Haven.

The project, nearly a year in the works, is now coming to fruition. The health care revenue integrity company, Revint Solutions opened of their new regional headquarters and service center in Lynn Haven.

"We figured we would expand our operations here with an amazing community and a great taken pool we can bring into the organization," said Revint Solutions President and General Manager Kyle Hicok.

The company, located in the Tyndall Federal Credit Union building on Minnesota Avenue, will hire 150 new employees for a variety of jobs including auditors, collectors, billers coders and more.

"If you have experience working in the health care area and are interested in supporting providers in maximizing their reimbursement, we do provide pretty robust training to give folks the skills to work in this environment," said Hicok.

The Bay County Economic Development Alliance said Revint Solutions is just one of many exciting businesses coming to the area.

"Bay County is still open for business. We are going to see some traction in 2019. This is just one of several announcements we will have going into the next year," said EDA President Becca Hardin.

Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, and her rescue dog Buddy, welcomed the company to Lynn Haven.

"To be able to open a new business that's going to provide 150 jobs in this city, we are just exuberant, I can't think of a better word for it," said Anderson.

To learn more about opportunities at Revin Solutions click here.