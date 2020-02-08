ReTreePC continues mission to plant 100,000 trees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — ReTreePC is continuing its mission post Hurricane Michael to help rebuild Panama City, one tree at a time.

In 2019, ReTreePC gave away 4,500 trees. This year, their goal is to give out 12,000 trees to the community.  

They hope to plant 100,000 trees in Panama City by the year 2025. 

Quality of Life Senior Manager, Ty Farris, says they still have a long way to go, but re-establishing the tree canopy throughout the city is very important. 

“I think from a psyche standpoint, it is good for the community to get these trees and that tree canopy reestablished,” Farris said. 

Their next tree giveaway will be March 7th at either Daffin Park or Al Helms dog park. We will pass along the location when it is decided.

