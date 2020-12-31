Retiring State Attorney Glenn Hess reflects on service and justice

Glenn Hess’ service to his country and his community began in 1966 when he joined the army.

Eventually trained as a helicopter pilot he served in Vietnam as part of the 1st Cavalry Division from 1968 and 1969. Wounded in battle, Hess was awarded the Purple Heart. He also received three distinguished flying crosses, a bronze star, an army commendation medal, and 32 air medals.

“Being a helicopter pilot one of the things that I was happy to do was support the infantry. To make their lives as bearable as possible,” Hess recalled. “But the guys that were on the ground, the grunts they saw … just a miserable existence. And the guys at Khe Sanh got hammered.”

Hess later served in the Alabama National Guard and became interested in the law. He passed the bar in 1979 and went on to serve as a judge in the 14th Judicial Circuit from 1998 to 2003.

“The criminal law system has changed tremendously. The types of crimes we experience today has changed tremendously,” Hess said. “The violence in crime is just astronomical compared to what it was in 1979. and so there’s been a very big change.”

Hess said the violence he sees in society reflects a rise in violence seen in movies and video games.

“You can’t put that stuff in a young person’s mind without it having an effect,” Hess said. “And so what we have done is we have essentially poisoned a whole generation with this violence.”

Hess believed he could benefit his community by serving as a judge.

“I had a chance to learn about people’s lives. I had a chance to touch people that I wouldn’t have seen in my practice usually,” Hess said. “People I wouldn’t have come across otherwise and I learned a lot about the human condition in society today.”

While on the bench, he had a guiding philosophy.

“Real simple, ‘Do the right thing. Be fair,'” Hess said. “I listened to what they had to tell me and I would talk to them as I would talk to my own sons.”

But as a judge Hess became disheartened by what he saw from the State Attorney’s Office. He says he believed the office needed new leadership and a new direction. He ran for the constitutional office in 2008 and won.

He instituted major and minor changes some coming from his time in the Army. They included ongoing training for prosecutors, a dress code, and a new guiding principle.

“And the number one order of the day, do the right thing,” Hess said. “It’s not always easy to know what the right thing is. but as I’ve told my attorneys if you are trying to find the right thing then you are doing the right thing. And I think we’ve been very successful with that.”

The job required Hess and his prosecutors to determine whether prison was the right place for each defendant.

“I can’t really say that there’s a great deal of satisfaction in sending someone to prison per se,” Hess said. “There is satisfaction in protecting the community from that kind of person.”

Hess said trying to determine what was right boiled down to the difference between the dangerous and the dumb. People who made mistakes but weren’t a danger were better served with probation or some other intervention.

“You look to protect the community from those people who are truly dangerous and you try to provide some help and some direction for those who need it,” he said.

In retirement, Hess looks forward to visiting all of America’s national parks. He added that he’s thankful for the community supporting him through his multiple campaigns. Hess’s last day on the job was Wednesday.

Larry Basford, Hess’ second-in-command was elected State Attorney earlier this year. He will run the office over the next few days and be officially sworn in on January 5.