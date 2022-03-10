SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) -The Florida Auction Network is hosting a government surplus auction of retired vehicles on Saturday.

Vehicles from the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the city of Panama City Beach, and the city of Springfield will be up for auction.

Some cars are still running while others have prior damage.

There are no minimum bid requirements and everything goes to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

“Every one of the government agencies we sell for, they get to keep the proceeds to go back into their general fund typically to be able to fund better things and better services for our local community,” Florida Auction Network Owner and Auctioneer, John Sewell said. “Bay County Sheriff’s Office and all of them. That money will go right back into better serving our community.”

The auction will take place at 3847 E Bus 98 across from the paper mill.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the auction starts at 9 a.m.