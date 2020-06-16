Retail stores take precautions due to coronavirus

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — After many retailers closed and shopping online was one of your only options – customers are excited to get their hands back on clothes.

“I think we are all just so excited to get out we will take what we can get so far,” said Megan Hall, a visiting shopper.

But with shopping… Comes concerns of safety surrounding the coronavirus. Some continue to wear masks… while others feel safe without it.

“I feel like they are keeping us safe,” said Lindsey Green, another visiting shopper. “They tell us to social distance and stay 6 feet apart. They wipe everything down.”

At local stores like Shipwrecked LTD, located on Front Beach Road in Panama City Beach, employees are doing all they can to keep shoppers safe.

“We are really practicing social distancing here and we are cleaning off our hard surfaces as much as we can,” said Alyssa Barnett, the marketing manager at Shipwrecked.

Shipwrecked’s dressing room is now open – but many retailers have kept theirs closed to shoppers. Leading many to wonder how stores are handling the items shoppers bring into their homes, try on, and choose to return.

“We have had some apparel items come back in and we’ve steamed those because we have learned that stealing items gets rid of germs a little better,” said Barnett. “And any hard surfaces that we have had come back we have sanitized.”

Shipwrecked has been open since May 4th and workers say they have been doing their part to keep everyone safe. Staff asks their customers to continue to social distance.