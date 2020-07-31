Results for this weeks News 13 community survey questions

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — More than 1,500 people took part in News 13’s community survey asking questions that pertained to COVID-19 and education.

We asked four questions this week, all related to how COVID-19 is affecting members of the community.

The first question we asked is: Should teaching staff and faculty should be paid more for working in a brick and mortar school during COVID-19?

62.3% of you said yes while about 37.7% said no.

And with more testing sites coming to Bay County, we asked: Do you have confidence in the COVID-19 testing results being reported by the government?

85.1% said no, while around 14.9% said yes.

With everyone’s minds on the pandemic, it is possible to forget about the up-and-coming election, we asked: Is the handling of the pandemic going to affect how you vote in the upcoming elections?

47.6% said yes, while around 52.4% said no.

With recent mask mandates and social distancing in place, we asked: Are you choosing to take precautions above and beyond those mandated in public because of COVID-19?

65.3% said yes, while around 34.7% said no.

Our final question was: Do you believe middle school and high school sports should be played this coming fall?

56.8% said no, while around 43.2% said yes.

Thank you for answering our community poll questions for this week.