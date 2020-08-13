Restore Robotics donates large amount of PPE to Bay District Schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–All summer, Bay District Schools has been purchasing PPE and sanitation products ahead of the first day. Today, the district’s job was made a little bit easier thanks to a huge donation!

Restore Robotics donated hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of PPE to the district. The district received 2,300 individual bottles of hand sanitizer, 384 big gallon jugs of hand sanitizer, and 160,000 face masks!

“It’s phenomenal, we feel very proud to be able to donate quantities like this to Bay County schools and we’re looking to donate to other worthy causes so not just the school systems but other organizations that need help, we’re willing to help them as well,” said Clif Parker, the CEO of Restore Robotics.

Typically, Restore Robotics focuses on restoring medical supplies like ventilators and endoscopes. But when they saw the large need for PPE, they shifted gears and began selling PPE as well.