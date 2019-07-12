Restaurant chain looks to support women’s equality with a possible name change

NASHVILLE, TN. (WMBB) — A known restaurant chain says they are standing in solidarity with the U.S. women’s soccer team in hopes the U.S. Soccer Federation increases their salary to match the men’s team.

If the change is made, Dick’s Last Resort says they will change their name for at least one month to ‘Chicks & Dick’s Last Resort.”

“Equal pay for equal work is no joke, and neither is our pledge,” said Chief Financial Officer Shane Sparks.

“Like most Americans, we burst with pride when Megan, Alex, Rose, and the others captured their second-consecutive world championship last weekend in France. But we shook our heads in disbelief at the ridiculous disparity in their pay. It’s a reflection of a deep-rooted societal injustice that simply has to change, so we’re doing our small part to help them reach this most historic goal,” said Sparks.

The restaurant says they also are introducing two themed cocktails for the month of August in celebration of the World Cup win.

There is a Dick’s Last Resort located in Pier Park.