Resources stretched thin as the Panhandle battles 4 fires so far

Wednesday, a fire erupted in Santa Rosa Beach that scorched 575 acres and destroyed 33 homes. Officials say they are bringing in every agency possible to extinguish it. But even with teamwork, resources are still slim.

“It’s that time of year,” Florida Forestry Service public information officer Steve Weherley said, referring to weather changes that make fires likely. “We prepare ourselves.”

Weherley was originally deployed to the fire already burning in Milton. But when he got there, his superiors immediately ordered him to turn around and head to the wildfire that broke out in Santa Rosa Beach.

So far this week, the Panhandle saw four fires in Milton, Santa Rosa Beach, Gulf Breeze and Washington County.

“Resources get pretty thin this time of year when fire activity starts,” Weherely said.

Multiple agencies from Bay and Okaloosa Counties, as well as from the state, came out to help fight the fire. But resources were still slim.

“The forestry resources were spread out throughout the state especially east of here in the Milton area,” Walton County Fire Department Fire Chief Sammi Sanchez said. “So they’ve got a fire going down there and so a lot of the resources that would normally be available to us were spread out.”

While it was a challenge for all the agencies, Sanchez said he is proud of the way his team responded.

Sanchez said he saw a similar fire in 2000 that burned 1,100 acres. “The only difference was the population has changed,” he said. “We have more people here, more structures.”

At this time, officials say they are not bringing in aid from out of state.