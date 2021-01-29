Resort wins new Keep PCB Beautiful Award

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Keep PCB beautiful awarded Seychelles Beach Resort with the first “We Noticed” award on Friday.

Louis Gore, the maintenance supervisor for the resort, said he could not have asked for a better team to help him with projects around the resort.

Gore said the pandemic caused them to stay busy during their off season but said his crew isn’t going to let anything stop them from doing what needs to be done.

He said winning the award reminds them of the importance of all tasks — big and small.

“This is a very great award,” Gore said. “We never knew we were in the hunt for it so it really took us off guard and it does, it really validates everything these guys do on a daily basis and you couldn’t be prouder.”

Resort management said they feel their ability to take care of the little things as well as their hardworking staff is what led them to win this award.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

panama city beach utility update

Casa Laxmi Update

PCB Double Homicide

Scoon award

13NOW | Vaccine Facts with the Bay Co. Health Dept.

Swivel Sisters to hold annual kickoff meeting

More Local News

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm