‘Resort Collection’ holds annual wedding expo at Edgewater Resort

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)- Before walking down the aisle, brides and grooms walked around Edgewater Beach Resort on Sunday for a wedding expo hosted by ‘Resort Collection.’

It took place inside the conference center from 1 to 4 on Sunday afternoon.

Several vendors were on-site including DJs, photographers, pastry chefs, designers, and event planners.

All the vendors at the expo were ready to pitch their services to soon-to-be brides and grooms. The annual fall event didn’t happen last year due to Hurricane Michael, but now they’re back with something extra special to offer those looking to tie the knot soon.

“We want to offer a wedding that’s up to 15 thousand dollars in retail value free to some lucky winner. And we’ve had, you know, over 400 now registered for the giveaway. So, you know, on the 31st of October, we’ll go ahead and draw that, and somebody will get a free wedding,” said Resort Collection Vice President of Food and Beverage, Brian McConnell.

It’s your last chance to enter to win that wedding. The contest closes midnight October 27, 2019.

Here’s the link to enter.