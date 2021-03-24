Residents want Walton County to let state forests be when it comes to the mobility plan

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB) — The planning commission has voted in favor of the Walton County mobility plan, but residents are fighting against one of the projects.

There are 200 projects within that plan to minimize traffic congestion, especially in South Walton.

“The planning commission makes the recommendation to the county commission and they voted all in favor of recommending approval of the mobility plan and fee,” said County Planning Manager Kristen Shell.

At the planning meeting Tuesday, March 24, residents voiced their concerns about a connector road proposed to run right through South Walton’s unique ecosystem.

“I’ve got a map here, and you can see in blue is all of the wetlands, and here is where they want to put a road point in Washington State Forest,” said South Walton resident Celeste Cobena.

Cobena said she thinks this road would add to the congestion already seen along 30A and Highway 98.

“The state officials with the state parks and state officials have said no, a road is not a good idea in this area. We do not support a road through the state park or forest,” Cobena said referring to documents she has read. “And the county just ignores that, and continues to spend money doing study after study.”

Officials with the Florida Forest Service have written letters to the project manager back in April 2019 saying they do not favor construction through Point Washington State Park.

Walton County Commissioners have the final say when it comes to this mobility plan and they can take off projects they might not agree with or add some they see necessary.

The next meeting they will be discussing is on April 27.