Residents take advantage of free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Sunday

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – The LEAD Coalition of Bay County hosted a free vaccine clinic Sunday that allowed everyone ages five and up to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, as well as booster shots for those who qualify.

The LEAD Coalition partnered with Resilient American Communities on this free vaccine clinic to allow more access for members of the community who may otherwise struggle to get a vaccine.

“It was just an effort to make the vaccine readily available for the entire community,” Dr. Carrie Baker with the LEAD Coalition said. “Some communities are less fortunate when it comes to time and places and we wanted this not to be a barrier.”

The clinic had all three COVID-19 vaccines available, as well as the booster shots.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced on Friday that Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna booster shots are now approved for everyone 18 and up six months after receiving their second dose.

Many residents were pleased with this news and made a point to get their boosters on Sunday.

“I heard about the clinic on Facebook and then I just decided it was a good opportunity to come out and get my booster because I had received my last one seven and a half months ago so I figured it was a good time to make sure I was covered,” Michelle Cerbantec said.

“It’s an opportunity to come out and get the vaccine booster and I think it’s important for my protection and for my family’s protection and the folks that I interact with every day. I have confidence in it and I appreciate the opportunity to be out here today and get it,” Bob Pearce said.

Baker said the majority of people she had seen at the event so far were there for their booster but stressed the importance of reaching those still unvaccinated as well.

“This virus has impacted our community very adversely so we just like to see all of us vaccinated and doing well and the economy doing well so that’s why we’re here,” Baker said.

The LEAD Coalition is hoping to have another vaccine clinic soon more targeted towards getting children vaccinated. Details on the time and place have yet to be confirmed.