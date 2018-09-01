Residents Share Thoughts on Potential Millage Rate Increase

Panama City, Fla. - Millage rates were a topic of discussion Tuesday for Panama City city commissioners. The rates are currently 3.9 and the proposal would raise them to 5.2 mills. Commissioners said the increase was out of pre-caution and they don't expect rates to go up that much.

"I feel like right now were just not at the goal that they are trying to reach money wise, and it's still going to be a strain on some people when that tax goes up," said Linda Cherry.

City leaders said they've been looking at a less drastic increase in the millage rates after the original proposal was released. Some said they don't want to see rates increase anytime soon.

"Since I've been here they've been trying to find more ways to bring things into the city, but I feel like we haven't reached the monetary goal that they're trying to get to as far as investing in the city." Others, don't see it as a bad idea.

"I don't necessarily want to pay an increase but if it's going to benefit the town and panama city especially downtown panama city then I'm all for it," said Kristina Taunton, Kristina's Bridal and Formals Owner.

City leaders shared that the increases would go towards city projects and employees. The commission will vote on the millage rate at their September 13th meeting.