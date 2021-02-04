Residents see the end to daily detours from Panama City’s 23rd St Plaza

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) — A small piece of road has caused some large problems in the last six months for Panama City residents living off Windy and Breezy Lane.

What began as a small pothole last summer quickly turned to an entire roadway undermined by two hurricanes. Residents and business owners that would normally use 23rd St Plaza have not been able to since August. They have had to use the Publix Supermarket parking lot.

“And I’m sure Publix is not thrilled with us needing to drive through their parking lot every day to get in and out; it’s really just a dangerous situation because there is no light at the entrance of Publix where we have to exit,” said Windy Lane resident Cindy Harris.

Panama City officials closed 23rd St Plaza in august after a stormwater drainage pipe underneath suffered structural damage from both Hurricane Michael, then Hurricane Sally.

They have finally received word from FEMA, and the city will get close to two million dollars to make the repairs.

Thursday they held an informational meeting with residents to explain each step. Now that engineers have completed their plans, surveying will begin soon. The project will go to bid in March, with construction hopefully beginning in April.

“It just takes time and for those things to happen,” said City Commissioner Mike Nichols. “So hopefully, within the next three to four months, it will be complete.”

That day cannot come fast enough for Harris.

“I’m tired of looking at it,” she said. “But thankfully, you know, commissioner Nichols has really stepped forward and helped us out a lot.”