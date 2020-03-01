Residents say the first ‘Food Truck Friday’ was a success

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Residents in Bay County say the first “Food Truck Friday” was a success. Locals got a chance to enjoy hot meals outside the government center Friday afternoon.

The county hosted two food trucks, Taqueria Sanchez and Smoke n Butts BBQ.

The community had the chance to order their meals and enjoy it under the sun in the picnic area.

The county believes this new attraction will bring residents to the area and offer a different kind of lunch option.

Several residents walked away with bags full of multiple meals. Many said they think it’s a great idea and are excited to come back.

“I am excited! I’ve been talking this up for at least 3 or 4 days at work. I am so happy. I want the powers that be to know that we want to support our local people and we love food trucks. So please get more room, more food trucks. I’ve got 6 orders right here and I can’t wait for next Friday,” said Doreen Karas, a resident.

The county plans on hosting different food trucks each Friday from 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p-m.