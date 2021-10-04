Residents’ safety concerns arise at Panama City apartment complex

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB)– Some residents of a local apartment complex want answers from the Panama City Housing Authority.

Workers began repairing the Hurricane Michael damages about six months ago, but the project has stalled and renters said the result is an ugly complex that is also dangerous.

“The place looks worse now than it did when they first started construction,” said Northgate Terrace II Resident Karen Friend.

Friend said she has reported safety concerns at her apartment complex to architects as well as the Panama City Housing Authority but she said she not getting any answers.

“The whole place is going to flood out on us, it floods out from the middle apartment, all the way down to me, and it floods around the corner,” she said.

Since construction started, Friend said workers installed new roofs, but removed safety devices in the last month.

“The man who lives next door to me walks with a cane. He used to have a ramp-up to his apartment; now he doesn’t even have a railing,” said Friend.

Residents said a dumpster and trash have been left unattended for up to 30 days. They are just asking what is happening next, but have yet to receive a straight answer.

“After this disaster has been out here for 90 days, well who do I talk to, to get it fixed,” said Friend.

News 13 spoke to housing authority operations manager Kim Yates, who declined an interview but issued this statement:

“Northgate terrace II apartments are in the process of an extensive renovation plan that includes, new roofs, insulation, windows, doors, sidewalks, and drainage improvements to the property. During this process, we have worked closely with our contractors so residents are not displaced. The project has experienced normal delays that include weather, supplies, and COVID 19 staffing challenges.”

“Nobody seems to want to work with us, even if it is just a temporary fix,” said Friend.

She and her neighbors said they just want to see some communication and safety.