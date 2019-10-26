Residents receive free legal help for storm related issues

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–Some Bay County residents got free legal help this afternoon. Legal Services of North Florida partnered with ‘Doorways’ of Northwest Florida to host a free legal clinic called ‘Justice on the Block’.



This afternoon, attorneys from across the panhandle gathered at the Bay County Public Library to offer free legal advice to Hurricane Michael victims.



The attorneys specialized in FEMA claims, insurance issues, contractor issues, landlord-tenant problems and much more.



“Typical ones would be roofing, issues with contractors, insurance companies and we got legal services here as well as several private attorneys here to give everything from legal advice to taking a case later to assist people dealing with these issues,” said Sherman Weaver, a Staff Attorney with Legal Services of North Florida.



Some residents waited for hours, the free clinic being their only hope to a full recovery.



The two groups hope to have another free event soon.