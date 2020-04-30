Residents react to Governor DeSantis’ phase 1 re-opening plans

Wednesday evening, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to enter phase one of re-opening Florida’s economy effective May 4.

This was a controversial decision. On one hand many people said they want to see the restart of the economy.

“You can still stay home. Just like the rest of us can resume our lives as before, you can still stay home. But if this economy doesn’t attempt to get back up and running, we lose everything we have,” Facebook user Tracey Moye Waddle said. “So stay home if you feel the need, but this economy has got to get back up and running. Bills are still due!”

While others said they think it is still a health risk to send people back to work.

DeSantis is only opening up Florida to make Trump happy. I find that incredibly disgusting,” user Keith Eveland said.

Some said that they do not think people will not spend their money on leisure activities in the aftermath of the financial crisis. User Jennifer Endsley Bair said, “People will not spend what little money they have on extras. People still don’t feel safe. So it is going to be slow progress. Also with him not telling you the true numbers on deaths and cases why should we believe a word that comes out of his mouth.. Stay home be safe people.”

Some are happy to be able to enjoy the beaches again while some, despite the prohibition on vacation rentals, are worried about the influx of tourists expected in Panama City Beach due to the beach re-opening since hotels are still operational.

“My MAIN CONCERN IS US ALLOWING ANYONE FROM THOSE HOT SPOT STATES,” user Linda Standland Shaughnessy said.

“I like the part about visitors being asked to follow guidelines, aren’t these the people that ignore the flag system?” user Nan Ellis said.

Some said they believe that the stay at home orders are a violation of their right to work, a sentiment echoed in states like Missouri and North Carolina where protests have broken out. Many Bay County citizens said that they should have a choice whether they need to stay home or not.

User Victor Hill said, “It’s simple if you don’t like the decisions I have an idea ….stay home!!”

User RipTide Vern said, “Let’s do something American and exercise Freedom…with personal responsibility.”

Especially those businesses who were not included in the phase one re-opening like beauty and hair salons.

According to our social media comments, people most want to know about when churches can start congregating again, and whether state parks are open. People also want to know when phase two will commence.

DeSantis said that he never ordered churches to close, but social distancing orders do ban gatherings of more than 10 people and remaining six feet apart. State parks remain closed. Information on phase two has not been announced.