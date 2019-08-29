Residents prepare for possible landfall of Hurricane Dorian

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Even though the current path of Hurricane Dorian takes it toward the East Coast of Florida, local officials and Panhandle residents are still not taking the storm lightly.

Panama City resident Betty Waters is stocking up and making sure that she is prepared for anything that Hurricane Dorian may bring.

“We got some extra waters, eggs, and things that we could consume within the next week or two,” Waters said. “We got all that they would allow in Sam’s Club because they were selling out really fast.”

Waters is not the only one preparing. Residents across Bay County are making sure they have everything they need in case Dorian comes through the Gulf of Mexico.

On Thursday, Bay County Emergency Operations Center Chief, Mark Bowen, says they are watching the storm as well, and very closely.

“We have been monitoring Dorian for quite a while now,” Bowen said.

He says they will be ready for the worst, taking in consideration everything that happened from Hurricane Michael.

“We are doing the same things and the same preparedness message needs to go out to everybody in Bay County,” Bowen said.

His message is to have a plan.

“Make a decision now to survive an event like this,” Bowen said. “Have a kit, have a plan and have water.”

Bowen says they are prepared to open local shelters, but is it too soon to tell if they will be needed.