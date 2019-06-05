Residents oppose Holmes County School superintendent's decision to move staff

BONIFAY, Fla. - It was a packed house at the Holmes County school district meeting as around hundred locals came out to the Bonifay K8 School to let their voices be heard regarding the district superintendent's sudden decision to move 4 principals.

The residents felt that discontinuing the progress the principals have made would be detrimental and overall a bad decision.

Holmes County superintendent Terry Mears said he expected the move to not have as much opposition as it did.

"I met with my leadership team, I talked with them, and we talked about some issues and my concerns. We talked with each one of the principals and we thought we had buy-in. Obviously, there is not a whole lot buy-in as we thought we had but I felt that it's time for change. I'm willing to state my future as a superintendent on this district," stated Mears.

The superintendent added that he will take the public's opinion into consideration and that he will possibly hold an executive session to further discuss the issue with the school board.

