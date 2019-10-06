Residents enjoy mega yard sale in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)–One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. That certainly was the theme at the ‘Grand and Glorious’ yard sale this morning in historic downtown Panama City.

Hundreds made their way down Harrison Avenue as local vendors set up shop to sell everything from old toys, to holiday decorations, to antiques. The sidewalks were filled with treasures from local businesses and individual vendors.

Community members of all ages browsed the deals on the street and also checked out some of the stores.

Those selling items said they believe the yard sale is a great way to revitalize Panama City.

“I think it’s a really good opportunity for the community. We’ve had a lot of traffic through here, downtown, I think it really needs a boost. So a lot of restaurants are open this morning and it’s a great way that theres so many vendors out here, you’ve got a lot of traffic so its really a great way to sell your stuff,”said Cheryl Furr, a vendor.

As we approach the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael, many shoppers said the yard sale is a great way to bring life back into the downtown area.