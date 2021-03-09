Residents disagree with a contract extension for South Walton connector road

SOUTH WALTON Fla. (WMBB)– The board of county commission passed an extension for their contract to explore options for a connector road in South Walton, and residents are not impressed.

The county’s contract with ‘Atkins North America’ was passed for another year, ending April 30, 2022, so the company can continue assessing the area for a connector road.

Walton resident Bonnie McQuiston said she has concerns this road, traveling north to south, would be paved right through Point Washington State Forest.

“Now as you sit in front of the seal of Walton County, it says preservation and conservation and so I ask you if we cannot preserve and conserve Washington State Forest, what is there left to preserve,” McQuiston said to the commissioners Tuesday night.

She said the state has already said no to the potential project, so why should the county continue a contract.

“The only thing that will keep us different from Bay and Okaloosa counties is driving along Highway 98, is the state land,” said McQuiston. “Point Washington state forest will be an oasis in a sea of development. The landscape of south Walton will change dramatically.”

Although the board did pass to extend its contract, there are no plans in place to move forward with paving roads.