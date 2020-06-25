Residents continue to fight the rezoning of a residential area

BAY COUNTY, (Fla) — William fuller just built his dream home for him and his wife on bayshore drive.

“We retired and came down here to spend the rest of our lives in our dream home and this is not what we were looking for,” said Fuller.

When he made this investment he never expected the lot next door to become a commercial area. That is why he and other residents, like Ken Karr, went to Tuesday’s hearing about the lot to let their voices be heard.

“There’s a lot of concerns about what is going on,” said Karr. “There is still no developmental order; they’re nothing telling us what they’re going to do or complete over here.”

The application given to the county for the rezoning said they would be putting boat storage on the property, but if the project is officially approved that may not be the case.

“If it wasn’t conditioned to be specifically what they’re talking about which it wasn’t in the application, yes, a commercial piece of property could be developed in any way,” said Ian Crelling.

Crelling is the Bay County Director of Community Development. He said they recommended the commission deny the project. They see the concerns about the traffic in the residential area and are trying to enforce the rule that neighborhoods cannot be used as an entrance to a commercial area.

“Our issue with the was specifically in our comprehensive plan and land development regulations require commercial uses not to be on local roads so that’s one of the reasons why we recommended denial for this project.,” said Crelling. “The other is we thought it was encroaching into the residential neighborhood.”

The project was approved by the planning commission despite the many concerns.

“The owner has no interest in our needs or our requests and the zoning department was against it as well but obviously the commission voted it in,” said Karr.

Residents say this fight is not over. They are going to prepare for the commission meeting and work to protect their neighborhood.

“We have 3-4 weeks,” said Karr. “We have a little bit more time to get it together. Hopefully we are stronger and more informed and a little more information to make it work.”

The issue will be voted on at the July 21 Bay County Commission meeting.