Rescue Shelter demands punishment for those who commit animal cruelty

BAY COUNTY, Fla. - Injured, abused, and neglected animals all fall under the blanket of animal cruelty.

Staff at a local animal rescue say they rarely hear of any consequences following these cruel acts and are seeking punishment for offenders. For years, Amy Shepherd, has been nursing animals back to health. Shepherd is the founder of Heartland Rescue Ranch and she says it's heartbreaking seeing the condition some of the animals arrive in.



"It's incredibly painful, but the amazing lesson that I've learned is that, no matter what these animals have been through, they've forgiven," said Heartland Rescue Ranch Founder, Amy Shepherd.



From ducks with broken beaks, three legged goats and horses in need, Shepherd and her staff work to help these animals recover. She's no stranger to abused and neglected animals, but a recent case where two dogs went untreated with a dangerous skin condition, was the last straw.

The specific case concerning the dogs with the skin condition was out of Holmes County. Shepherd contacted Holmes County and was told the state was not filing any charges. We reached out to Holmes County animal control regarding the incident, they responded saying charges were out of their scope and up to local law enforcement.

Regardless, Shepherd said she could not believe the condition these animals were in.

"Treatment should be sought way sooner than it was and someone who lets an animal get into that condition, should never be allowed to own another animal," said Shepherd.

Shepherd reported multiple cases to law enforcement in the past and said she saw no repercussions. "I want something done, I don't want these crimes to go unpunished any longer," she said. Law enforcement said charges depend on the circumstances of the case.



"Every case is a case by case basis but certainly if there's an indication of an animal being abused or neglected, then we're going to charge them," said Bay County Sheriff's Office Sergeant, Stephen Rhinehart.

Charges can range from citations to criminal offenses but every case is different.

In Florida statue, cruelty is defined as "a person who unnecessarily overloads, overdrives, torments, deprives of necessary sustenance or shelter,or unnecessarily mutilates, or kills an animal," etc.

These offenses can be punishable with a misdemeanor in the first degree, by a fine of no more than $5,000, or both. A person who intentionally commits a harmful act to any animal can be punished with a third degree felony, by a fine of $10,000, or both.

"It is up to the officers discretion to determine what to charge, every case is different. There is evidence that needs to be looked at in every case, but just know that we take animal cruelty very seriously," said Sgt. Rhinehart.

Anyone who believes an animal is being abused or neglected is urged to call the sheriff's office or animal control.

While staff at Heartland Rescue Ranch continue their fight against animal cruelty, they're also trying to help our furry friends who lost everything in the Franklin County fires. They are collecting pet food and supplies to bring over to Eastpoint. If you're interested in helping, you can contact Heartland Rescue Ranch directly

