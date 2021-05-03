Report: Suspect shot victim in hand during struggle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man is behind bars after deputies say he shot a man and threatened others during an altercation in Panama City Beach late Saturday night.

Joshua Dervan, 35, is charged with aggravated battery and multiple counts of aggravated assault following the shooting.

It happened on the grassy shoulder of Thomas Drive at around 10:45 p.m.

According to a report from the Bay County Sheriffs’ Office Dervan threatened a group of people because they were parked near his pick-up truck and he couldn’t move it. Deputies said Dervan began cursing at them calling them racial slurs.

He then drew his gun and shot a man in the hand when that man went to grab the weapon and a struggle ensued.

Officials on scene Saturday night originally said the fight began over a different issue. However, the report filed by investigators is based on statements from witnesses and the suspect.

Deputies also wrote that Dervan had warrants out of Okaloosa County for contracting without a license during a state of emergency and that he violated a domestic violence injunction.