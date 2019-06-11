News

Report: Floribama Shore leaving PCB for third season

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 10:56 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 10:56 AM EDT

PANAMA CITY BEACH - Fla. - The controversial MTV "reality" show Floribama Shore is moving far away from its namesake. 

According to an exclusive report from the entertainment news website Deadline the show was renewed for a third season and the cast will be reuniting in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The first two seasons of the show featured binge drinking, a woman peeing in a bed and a trashcan, and one arrest. Aimee Elizabeth Hall punched a woman at a local bar during filming. Hall plead no contest and was sentenced to probation. 

Deadline says these antics were a rating bonanza for MTV.     

"A breakout in its 2017 launch, Floribama Shore remained a solid ratings performer in Season 2, whose premiere last July hit a series high with nearly one million Live+ same day viewers," they wrote.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest Videos

More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center