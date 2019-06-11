Report: Floribama Shore leaving PCB for third season

PANAMA CITY BEACH - Fla. - The controversial MTV "reality" show Floribama Shore is moving far away from its namesake.

According to an exclusive report from the entertainment news website Deadline the show was renewed for a third season and the cast will be reuniting in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The first two seasons of the show featured binge drinking, a woman peeing in a bed and a trashcan, and one arrest. Aimee Elizabeth Hall punched a woman at a local bar during filming. Hall plead no contest and was sentenced to probation.

Deadline says these antics were a rating bonanza for MTV.

"A breakout in its 2017 launch, Floribama Shore remained a solid ratings performer in Season 2, whose premiere last July hit a series high with nearly one million Live+ same day viewers," they wrote.