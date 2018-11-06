Replacing Lost Or Damaged Documents

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Many impacted by Hurricane Michael lost everything, including important documents.

Here is a list of phone numbers and websites that victims can use to assist them in replacing those documents.

SNAP Cards

Phone: Agents available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday-Friday at 866-762-2237

www.myflfamilies.com



Green Cards:

Phone: 800-375-5283

https://go.usa.gov/xPyWb

Birth and Death Certificates:

Phone: 850-245-4444



Birth Certificates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/certificates/certificates/birth/index.html

Death Certificates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/certificates/certificates/death/index.html

Florida Driving Licenses:

Phone: 850-617-3000

https://go.usa.gov/xPyW8

Bank Checks, ATM/Debit Cards or Safe Deposit Boxes:

Phone: 877-275-3342

https://www.fdic.gov/

Credit Cards – Contact the appropriate issuing institution:

Visa: 800-847-2911

https://usa.visa.com/support/consumer/lost-stolen-card.html

MasterCard: 800-627-8372

https://www.mastercard.us/en-us/consumers/get-support.html

Discover: 800-347-2683

https://www.discover.com/credit-cards/help-center/

American Express: 800-327-1267

https://www.americanexpress.com/us/content/help/lost-stolen-card.html

Credit Reports: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion

Phone: 877-322-8228

https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action

Social Security Cards:

Phone: 800-772-1213

https://www.ssa.gov/ssnumber/

Fraud Alerts or a Credit Freeze:

https://go.usa.gov/xPyWX.

Both are free. But there are important differences between these two options:

· An extended fraud alert means that a business must verify your identity before it issues new credit. An extended fraud alert, lasting seven years, is available only to identity theft victims. To get an extended fraud alert, you’ll first need an Identity Theft Report, which you can create at IdentityTheft.gov.

· A freeze generally stops all access to your credit report, while a fraud alert permits creditors to get your report as long as they take steps to verify your identity. A freeze is available to anyone, whether or not you are a victim of identity theft.

Identity Theft Resource Center:

Phone: 888-400-5530

http://www.idtheftcenter.org/

Email: info@fightidentitytheft.com.

Medicare Cards:

Phone: 800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778)

Monday-Friday

from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; or

https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/

Passports:

Phone: 877-487-2778

https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/lost-stolen.html

U.S. Savings Bonds:

Phone: 844-284-2676 (toll-free)

https://go.usa.gov/xPyWp

Federal Tax Returns:

Phone: 800-829-1040

https://www.irs.gov/uac/About-Form-4506T

Military Records:

Phone: 866-272-6272

https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/

Insurance Documents:

Phone: Check with your insurance agent.

http://insurance.lawyers.com/natural-disasters/replacing-personal-documents-lost-in-a-disaster.html

Real Estate and Property Records (Mortgage Documents, Deeds, etc.):

Phone: Contact your agent.

http://insurance.lawyers.com/natural-disasters/replacing-personal-documents-lost-in-a-disaster.html

Medical and Prescription Records:

Call your doctor; medical and prescription records are tracked electronically.

Proof of Address/Residency:

Contact your local utility company to obtain a recent bill.