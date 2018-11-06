Replacing Lost Or Damaged Documents
PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Many impacted by Hurricane Michael lost everything, including important documents.
Here is a list of phone numbers and websites that victims can use to assist them in replacing those documents.
SNAP Cards
Phone: Agents available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Monday-Friday at 866-762-2237
www.myflfamilies.com
Green Cards:
Phone: 800-375-5283
Birth and Death Certificates:
Phone: 850-245-4444
Birth Certificates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/certificates/certificates/birth/index.html
Death Certificates: http://www.floridahealth.gov/certificates/certificates/death/index.html
Florida Driving Licenses:
Phone: 850-617-3000
Bank Checks, ATM/Debit Cards or Safe Deposit Boxes:
Phone: 877-275-3342
Credit Cards – Contact the appropriate issuing institution:
Visa: 800-847-2911
https://usa.visa.com/support/consumer/lost-stolen-card.html
MasterCard: 800-627-8372
https://www.mastercard.us/en-us/consumers/get-support.html
Discover: 800-347-2683
https://www.discover.com/credit-cards/help-center/
American Express: 800-327-1267
https://www.americanexpress.com/us/content/help/lost-stolen-card.html
Credit Reports: Equifax, Experian or TransUnion
Phone: 877-322-8228
https://www.annualcreditreport.com/index.action
Social Security Cards:
Phone: 800-772-1213
Fraud Alerts or a Credit Freeze:
https://go.usa.gov/xPyWX.
Both are free. But there are important differences between these two options:
· An extended fraud alert means that a business must verify your identity before it issues new credit. An extended fraud alert, lasting seven years, is available only to identity theft victims. To get an extended fraud alert, you’ll first need an Identity Theft Report, which you can create at IdentityTheft.gov.
· A freeze generally stops all access to your credit report, while a fraud alert permits creditors to get your report as long as they take steps to verify your identity. A freeze is available to anyone, whether or not you are a victim of identity theft.
Identity Theft Resource Center:
Phone: 888-400-5530
Email: info@fightidentitytheft.com.
Medicare Cards:
Phone: 800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778)
Monday-Friday
from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.; or
https://www.ssa.gov/myaccount/
Passports:
Phone: 877-487-2778
https://travel.state.gov/content/passports/en/passports/lost-stolen.html
U.S. Savings Bonds:
Phone: 844-284-2676 (toll-free)
Federal Tax Returns:
Phone: 800-829-1040
https://www.irs.gov/uac/About-Form-4506T
Military Records:
Phone: 866-272-6272
https://www.archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/
Insurance Documents:
Phone: Check with your insurance agent.
http://insurance.lawyers.com/natural-disasters/replacing-personal-documents-lost-in-a-disaster.html
Real Estate and Property Records (Mortgage Documents, Deeds, etc.):
Phone: Contact your agent.
http://insurance.lawyers.com/natural-disasters/replacing-personal-documents-lost-in-a-disaster.html
Medical and Prescription Records:
Call your doctor; medical and prescription records are tracked electronically.
Proof of Address/Residency:
Contact your local utility company to obtain a recent bill.
