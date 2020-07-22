Rep. Neal Dunn talks defense bill, coronavirus, masks and schools

WASHINGTON D.C. (WMBB) — Congress is back in session and Rep. Neal Dunn is part of the fray as lawmakers deal with a host of issues.

Dunn recently voted for the National Defense Authorization Act. The bill is in the Senate now and is expected to head to President Trump’s desk soon. The House version of the $740 billion spending bill approved a 3 percent pay raise for troops and requires the military to remove the names of Confederate soldiers and leaders from military bases.

Dunn said the Republican minority was able to get some concessions out of their Democrat colleagues but added that while he voted for the bill he also believed it was flawed.

“It includes a pay raise for the troops which they deserve and a lot of support for their families which is needed, they move around the country all the time,” Dunn said. “I think we got the best bill we could get out of the Democrats. It’s a compromise.”

Republicans and Democrats are also expected to compromise on a new stimulus package to help Americans and American businesses as the coronavirus pandemic continues. About 17 million people are currently unemployed and earlier this year the federal government approved $600 weekly payments to those individuals.

Dunn said he is “adamant” that those payments need to end.

“This is the worst thing that happened in the last bill,” Dunn said. “So what we did is we incentivized people to be unemployed. We didn’t take care of people who were unemployed, we incentivized people to become unemployed. That is never a good idea.”

Dunn said business owners have frequently told him that they can’t find employees.

“What I heard repeatedly was I don’t need any more free money, I need some employees,” Dunn said. “Please stop paying them so much unemployment so they will come back to work.”

The new bill must also deal with liability issues surrounding COVID-19 so that business owners and employers don’t get sued if customers or workers catch coronavirus on their premises.

“We’re seeing this massive surge in litigation for people claiming they caught the disease in your grocery store, your hardware store, it’s your gas station and so those are things we need to provide liability for,” Dunn said.

And while denouncing the political nature of the media coverage of the coronavirus Dunn said he now believes people should wear a mask in public.

“You are in fact less likely to transmit the virus if you have it and don’t know it and don’t know it, and fully half of the people who contract COVID-19 literally don’t know they have the virus,” Dunn said. “You’re helping other people around you and I think that’s just team play.”

One group that isn’t being team players are some members of the media who are covering the virus, Dunn said.

“The national media has actually hyper-politicized this entire disease,” Dunn said. “There’s not more scientific truth there is only red truth and blue truth.”

And one of the biggest political footballs this week is students returning to classrooms. Dunn said that should happen and that it can happen safely.

“I think we clearly, clearly can reopen the schools and I think we can do it safely. Now its gonna require a huge amount of testing … we can do that and we can ramp it up and we can ramp it up in the next one month,” Dunn said. “Missing a year of school or half a year of school is a terrible tragedy for the kids not to mention their working parents.”

The cost of the coronavirus shut down continues to be astronomical, Dunn said. He cited figures from the Milken Institute, which state that the worldwide cost of the shutdown is $30 billion a day.

“Thats a trillion dollars a month every month just flushed down the toilet,” Dunn said.

Dunn contracted COVID-19 earlier this year and has since fully recovered. He said that the way the country is trying to protect people needs to shift.

“You are going to have to protect them (those with high-risk factors) from the environment not protect the environment from them,” Dunn said. “The rest of us need to get back to work and go to school.”

And that can happen, he added.

“That you can either have your life or you can have your livelihood, that’s not the choice that’s an artificial dichotomy,” Dunn said. “You can have your livelihood and your life.”

That path includes testing a lot more people rapidly. Dunn added the media and others are too focused on the numbers of people who contract the disease and not focused enough on the numbers of people who actually get seriously ill or die.

“If you follow those numbers you are going to be a lot more optimistic,” Dunn said. “There is a way through this. We are resilient. You can be optimistic about this. There are things we can teach people that are a lot more productive than fear mongering.”