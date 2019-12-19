Rep. Neal Dunn speaks out against impeachment

Rep. Neal Dunn, R-Panama City, spoke out against the impeachment of President Donald Trump Wednesday.

Trump became the third president in U.S. History to be impeached by the house. The president was impeached on two articles, abuse of power of his office for personal gain and obstructing Congress.

Dunn and most other Republicans voted against the impeachment charges.

“I think that the impeachment proceedings itself is a stain on Congress,” Dunn said. “I think history will judge us poorly for having done this. I know that the Democrats will portray it as the virtuous thing to do, but if it really was they wouldn’t be giving up the rest of their all their policies to do it.”

The articles of impeachment are expected to be sent to the Senate for a trial there.