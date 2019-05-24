Rep. Neal Dunn discusses hold-up on disaster relief bill Video

BAY COUNTY, Fla. -- The disaster relief bill approved by Senate leaders on Thursday is now held up in the House.

Meaning, the $19 billion in aid may not go to President Trump's desk before June.

Lawmakers had hoped to advance the bill using unanimous consent which would quickly pass it out of the chamber.

But, Rep. Chip Roy from Texas, asked for a recorded vote, meaning all members of the House would need to be physically present.

Congressman Neal Dunn came by our News 13 studios to talk about the hold-up, and what the bill would provide for areas devastated by Hurricane Michael.

The House is expected to convene on June 3 for a vote.