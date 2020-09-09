Rental Scooter businesses make plans ahead of city-wide scooter ban

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2017, the Panama City Beach City Council approved the ban of rental scooters with a start date set for 2020.

The ban is going into effect after multiple complaints from residents over the years about safety concerns involving the scooters.

Scooter rental shops did see one last push for rental scooters over Labor Day weekend.

“As far are business, scooters, they made us more money this weekend,” said Caleb Brooks, the general manager for a King of Scooters location.

Brooks said business slowed down after the holiday weekend and said they turned away at least 10 customers trying to rent scooters because of the new ban.

“Today it’s been slow, it’s the day after Labor Day,” Brooks said. “I’ve had customers come up asking about scooters. I hate to turn them away but it’s against the law and it is what it is.”

Brooks said King of Scooters will eventually sell their scooter inventory and put the money toward upgrading their fleet of golf carts.

“We hope with the upgraded golf carts, that we will bring more business next year,” Brooks said. “They’re going to be nicer, newer, more expensive but hopefully it’ll bring more revenue in.”

Damien Hatrick, a trainer for the King of Scooters, said he isn’t worried about a drop off in business due to the new scooter ban.

“I think most people will start coming in to get golf carts because it’s a lot safer than a scooter,” Hatrick said.

While scooter rentals in Panama City Beach will be illegal starting Wednesday in Panama City Beach City Limits, existing scooter rental businesses in the unincorporated areas of Bay County can stay.

However, no new scooter rentals can open in other parts of the beach outside of city limits because of a land use ordinance already in place.