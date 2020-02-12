Remarkable Women Finalist: Becky Johns

In honor of International Women’s Month coming up in March, News 13 is revealing the four finalists of our Remarkable Women contest.

We asked our viewers to tell us who they think are the most remarkable women in the Panhandle, then those submissions were narrowed down to four.



The overall winner will be announced on March 6.



This week, we begin with a woman who has dedicated more than 30 years of her life to providing Christmas presents to children in Bay County through the sheriff’s office’s Project 25.



Becky Johns is the Records Supervisor for the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and pours her heart into Project 25 each year.

“I’ve had children that are now 20 years old that have come up to me and said ‘Ms. Becky I know you don’t remember me but I was one of your kids,” Johns said. “You know what that does to me — it makes me cry like I’m going to do now — it’s just heartwarming.”

For Johns, putting others before herself began in her early twenties.

“I was raising a child on my own cause my husband had passed away,” she said.

While providing for her family, she found a job that allowed her to help others.

“1984 — when Callaway was a police department, I was a radio operator.”

Soon after, she took a promotion and began working at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

“From that point on I was asked to go into records, and was made supervisor — and been there ever since.”

Little did she know, taking that promotion would lead her to a passion she would spend the next three decades dedicating her life to.

“As people know, Project 25 is my heart,” she said. “The satisfaction of seeing the smiles on people’s faces — the relief of their parents when they come in…”

Johns explained that Project 25 began about 40 years ago, when a family not only lost their home in a fire, but also all of their presents under their Christmas tree.

“Two of our deputies went out and bought toys for them and it has grown to what it is today,” she said. “It’s helping the underprivileged children in Bay County — we get donations from the community.”

Johns took over the program 34 years ago, and every Christmas she makes sure the kids in Bay County receive a Christmas gift.

“As a child I can remember not having a lot, so in order for me to give back so those kids don’t have to go through that means the world to me.”

Her commitment stayed strong even when she lost one of her biggest supporters.

“I said I wasn’t going to do it this year because I lost my mother last Christmas Eve,” said Johns. “But at 5:00 my phone rang and several people were asking for help, so I came.”

She said she felt even more inspired to continue with Project 25 to make her mom proud.

“When I went in to see her and I said, ‘Mom, I did what you wanted me to do and that was finish my mission here with those kids.”

Johns has dedicated her life to see others smile, even when it can be difficult to smile herself.

“We pray a lot and know that it’s all going to be okay.”

Her fiancé is battling two different types of cancer.

She said she is retiring from the sheriff’s office next year to help care for him, but still plans to continue her mission with Project 25.

“Project 25 has taught me to be kind, not to judge, to love people — and I try to do that on a daily basis in my life and I try to teach my children the same thing.”