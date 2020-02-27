Remarkable Women: Dr. Patricia Hardman

We recently asked our viewers to nominate who they thought were the most remarkable women in the Panhandle.

We received so many incredible submissions, and have narrowed it down to four.

This week, we are highlighting Dr. Patricia Hardman for her influence in the development of Gulf County and her passion to help others with disabilities.

Dr. Hardman grew up in a family where working hard was in her bloodline.

“You don’t just talk about doing something, you don’t fuss about it — if something needs to be fixed you get out and do it,” she said.

After she finished high school she went to college and eventually received her doctorate, but she said she found her true calling once she started working.

“I was a teacher, a math teacher — and my first cousin — my aunt came to me and said ‘he’s been diagnosed with as dyslexic’ — and I said ‘ok what’s that?’ and there wasn’t anything at that point in time — he had the highest IQ in South Carolina and couldn’t read,” said Hardman.

This helped her make a discovery of her own.

“From there I found out I was dyslexic as well and it had been kind of camouflaged in my lifetime,” she said. “So they started me into getting a school going and getting kids some help.”

Hardman teamed up with a doctor in Charleston, S.C. to start the first school in South Carolina for those with dyslexia.

“I think I’m more of a change agent than I am anything else,” she said. “I open up opportunities for people to do things.”

She also founded the Dyslexia Research Institute in Tallahassee, but she said her heart didn’t belong there, or in South Carolina.

Home to her was on the forgotten coast.

“We used to stay in Mexico Beach and we would bring the boat over here put it in the bay and go back to Mexico Beach at night,” she said. “So I said ‘let’s see what’s over here!’ That was in the early 80’s — we bought a little place out over in Indian Pass.”

That move to Gulf County sparked a whole new fire for Hardman.

“I would build a new house and flip it and I got to where contractors were driving me crazy,” she said. “I’m not a contractor — I said ‘we could do this better’ and I teamed up with an excellent contractor with a lot of track record and background.”

She began working as a developer for the construction company Gulf 2 Bay Construction, and hasn’t stopped since.

“I tried retiring when I was in my 60’s — and I got bored out of my gourd two days later,” she said. “I’m an active person — I’m going to be active, I’ll probably be doing it as they close the casket.”

Dr. Hardman still continues in her mission to help those with ADHD and dyslexia, using the career mentoring program Florida High School High Tech.

“You’re gonna have a good life by living and giving anything you can give,” she said. “Your talent — you don’t have to have money. A lot of people give their talents or their time and make a lot more difference than by somebody opening a pocketbook.”

She also plays an active role in the community, by educating others on the assets that Gulf County offers.

“We have the turtles, we have the scallops and gators and otters,” said Hardman. “That we maintain some of that — don’t give that away, keep that too.”

Her goal is to ensure that others will fall in love with the area just as she did 40 years ago.

