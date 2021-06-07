Remains of Tuskegee Airman returned to the Panhandle

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The remains of a WWII Veteran and Tuskegee Airman Cornelius Davis, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, is back home in the Panhandle.

The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association’s Florida chapters, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other organizations escorted the World War Two veteran from Forest Meadows Funeral Home in Gainesville to Vann Funeral Home, in Marianna Monday afternoon.

In a 1990 interview, Mr. Davis told News 13 that he hadn’t forgotten his time as a Tuskegee Airman. He suggested to young people that they stay in school because you never know what is going to come your way. Cornelius Davis was from Blountstown and later lived in Detroit, Michigan.



The Tuskegee Airmen were the first African American military aviators in the United States Armed Forces. During WWII, Davis was an Armorer Specialist who trained fighter pilots how to shoot.

Davis died on June 1 and the funeral will be held Thursday morning in Blountstown at 11 a.m. Central standard time.



