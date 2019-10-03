Rehab Plus and Hip Sea are back “Open For Biz”

Another two businesses in Bay County that were affected by Hurricane Michael… Have opened back up for normal business hours after remodeling…

In this week’s Open For Biz, sponsored by GED Lawyers. News13s Chris Marchand focuses on Rehab Plus and Hip Sea Vintage Home Decor.

The last year has been full of ups and downs for the owners of Hip Sea. They use to be located in St. Andrews and known as The Shed, which was destroyed by Michael. It took 7 months, but they finally reopened in a new location on Thomas Drive.

Hip Sea owner Erin Haray said “We are back we are back and we are better we have changed quite a bit we have added a lot of different new things everything is ours so we love everything in here we love coming to work every day It doesn’t feel like work because we just enjoy being here it’s just a great spot it’s just great.”

Hip Sea is now located in the Mirabella Square on Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach right next to Liza’s Kitchen.

We head over now to Callaway and as you may know a lot of businesses in Callaway had substantial damage. Rehab plus on Cherry Street was one of those businesses.

Rehab plus had part of their roof lift-off which allowed water to pour into the building. Ruining most of their equipment. 11 months later rehab plus has managed to get back to normal business hours.

Richard Wooten, DPT said, “Fortunately we have a very good client base and they were all very eager for us to reopen unfortunately we were not here to answer everyone’s calls but at least on facebook we were able to make contact with some of them and give them some updates we’ve had a great response people very eager to get in and see us.”

Call Rehab Plus at 215-0007 for an appointment.

Is your business open following Hurricane Michael? Have a projected opening date after your renovations and cleanup? Fill out the form below to list your business “Open for Biz” here in the Panhandle. The service is FREE to all businesses!