NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It’s the first major local celebration of our U.S. Military in more than 5 years. This weekend, from March 19-20, the New Orleans Air Show comes back.

The Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, will put on what is only expected to be nothing short of an incredible air show.

WGNO’s Anna McAllister took a ride with them and shares her incredible once-in-a-lifetime experience.

It’s a ride many dream of, but few get to experience — riding with the U.S. Navy’s illustrious flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels.

Our crew showed up to the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve (NAS JRB) in Belle Chasse bright and early — ready for our briefing ahead of this once-in-a-lifetime flight.

“First and foremost, I want you to know — this is your flight, okay? Anything that you want to do or you don’t want to do — it’s up to you,” Navy flight instructor Jordan Wells told us.

First things first, learning what buttons and gadgets not to touch while in the cockpit.

“Don’t touch…don’t touch this is well.”

Then, we learned how to breathe the right way — Since, you know, we’ll be thousands of feet in the air and oxygen is key.

“If you do pass out today, don’t worry — You’re not going anywhere, it’s not going to hurt you, and you’re going to have a little euphoric dream. Usually, people wake up and they’re smiling. I’m giving you everything,” Wells laughed.

Don’t mind me clutching my invisible pearls.

Now, time for those breathing exercises. Then, it’s off to the plane — getting strapped in, geared up, and ready to go.

With a smile and a wave, we said our goodbyes. Then, the cockpit glass came down and Lt. Griffin Stangel and I made our way across the runway and off the ground.

“There’s 300, and we’re getting ready…Ready, hit it!” Stangel exclaimed. “How do you feel?” he asked.

At first, I thought I passed out, but the breathing tactics worked!

Then, Lt. Stangel showed me a different perspective…

“There’s 70 degrees nose high, there’s pure vertical, and we’re coming up over the top — again, what a view. What a beautiful day! What a view!”

And what’s a flight with the legendary Blue Angels without a few flips?

Stangel: One roll or two rolls?

McAllister: Let’s do two

Stangel: Two rolls? You got it. And would you like half-speed or full-speed?

McAllister: Let’s do full-speed rolls to the left and for this

Stangel: Alright, you ready to go?

McAllister: Ready to go!

Stangel: Alright, let’s go!!

Shortly after, we safely made our way back to the base — all thanks to the talented Lt. Stangel.

“From a young age, I loved aviation, it was always my favorite thing,” Stangel told WGNO. “My parents used to take me to the airport just to watch plane fly and all that good stuff.”

My trip with the Blue Angels lasted 45 minutes. It’s a memory I’ll carry with me forever. And it’s an honor and a privilege to experience it with the brave men and women who serve our country.