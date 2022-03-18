UPDATE (1202 p.m.): Officials now say a total of six people were injured. One took himself to a hospital, three were transported to Atmore Community Hospital, and two were taken to Mobile for treatment.

UPDATE (11:39 a.m.): Officials report there are no fatalities from the morning’s severe weather that tossed and tore apart nine homes at a mobile home park in Atmore, Ala. At least one person was taken to a hospital with injuries.

One homeowner was asleep inside his home when the storm hit. He told the Escambia County Sheriff that he woke up in the woods.

The Emergency Management Agency director said he did not think there was a tornado, based on what he saw. But we will have to wait for the National Weather Service to confirm that, which should happen tomorrow.

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Video from Atmore shows trailer homes in Atmore tossed and torn apart by severe weather Friday morning. First responders were on scene, including ambulances and local law enforcement.

Video also shows Poarch Creek firefighters working amid the ruin of a wrecked home.

Video came from The Atmore Advance newspaper. WKRG News 5 has a team heading to the area to gather more information.

There is no confirmation yet about whether or not a tornado struck the area.