ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars after allegedly punching a woman in the face and pouring bleach on her in June, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Ricko Eugene Jenkins, 35, was charged with obstructing justice and aggravated battery, on Nov. 15.

On June 19, 2022, deputies said they responded to a house in Escambia County in reference to an unknown disturbance. They said they made contact with the victim, who said Jenkins punched her in the face multiple times and poured bleach on her.

According to the victim, on June 20, 2022, Jenkins returned to the house. She said she pulled out a taser gun and used it, but it did not tase Jenkins. She said she then jumped out of the bed, where the two got into a verbal argument, which is when Jenkins started punching her in the face. The victim said she tried to pull out her phone and dial 911, but Jenkins took the phone out of her hands and put it in his pocket. The victim said Jenkins then grabbed a bottle of bleach and poured it all over her.

After running out of the house, the victim said Jenkins was waiting for her by the driver’s side door of her car, so she ran to the neighbor’s house. She said Jenkins ran away in an unknown direction. Deputies said they saw an abrasion on her left eye, burn marks on her chest and back, a large bump on the back of her head and injuries to her elbows.

Jenkins was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond.