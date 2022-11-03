PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was sentenced to eight months in prison and one year of supervised release Thursday.

On Jan. 20, 2022, Jesus Rivera was arrested in Pensacola by special agents from the FBI Jacksonville Pensacola Resident Agency in coordination with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia charged Rivera with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful activity; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings.

Prosecutors said Rivera posted to Facebook and did a live stream as he walked through the Capitol. Several times during the video, he turned the camera around to show his face. One video shows Rivera in a crowd of rioters in the Capitol before he climbed out of a window, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Rivera was the first in Northwest Florida to go to trial. Two others reached plea deals and another is awaiting trial.

On June 14, Rivera’s attorney made a motion to have counts 2, 3 and 4 thrown out, but he was found guilty on all four counts three days later on June 17.

Along with the incarceration, Rivera was ordered to pay $500 in restitution.