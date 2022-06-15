DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN News has learned new details on Tuesday’s deadly shooting in Dothan.

During Wednesday’s news conference, Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said that the shooting happened due to an argument over a car battery but quickly lead to Tobias Marsh shooting William Roberson Jr. with a .2233 caliber rifle.

Watch Wednesday’s news conference below:

On Tuesday around 4 p.m. Dothan Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of North Bell Street.

There they found a man, Roberson Jr. lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

After investigating, police arrested and charged Marsh, 25, with the shooting.

Roberson would later die in the hospital, and police say Marsh later confessed to the crime.

Marsh has since been charged with capital murder due to a state law that classifies a murder in the presence of a child, as a capital offense.

He is being held in the Houston County Jail without bond.