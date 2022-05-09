EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The manhunt has ended for an escaped Alabama inmate and wanted corrections officer, law enforcement officials announced Monday.

U.S. Marshals chased down Casey White and Vicky White in a black pickup truck in Evansville, Indiana, said Alabama officials. Casey was driving the car and Vicky was a passenger, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said. (While the two have the same last name, they are not related.)

Casey White was in custody and Vicky White was taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff said.

“We hope she survives this,” Singleton said of Vicky. The Alabama sheriff did not elaborate on the extent of her injuries, but Indiana authorities told Nexstar’s WHNT was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

They were caught more than 200 miles from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.

Police say Vicky White drove to the Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama on April 29, telling colleagues she was taking inmate Casey White to the courthouse for a mental evaluation. Authorities say there was no mental evaluation scheduled. When neither returned, a nationwide manhunt began.

Police say they found the police cruiser used by Vicky White was abandoned in an area near the detention center.

An SUV purchased by Vicky White was impounded in rural Tennessee.

Earlier in the day, surveillance images were released of a man matching the description of Casey White, including a large tattoo on his right forearm, from a car wash in Evansville. U.S. Marshals said investigators were notified Sunday night that a 2006 Ford F-150 was discovered at the car wash.

The time stamp on the video appears to show May 3 as the date, but authorities have not confirmed when the video was recorded or if the man in the video is Casey White. No female is seen in the surveillance pictures provided by authorities, included below.

The car wash manager told WHNT that a woman who looked like Vicky White was also there, and that they abandoned one vehicle and got into another.

According to a release from U.S. Marshals, investigators determined the vehicle was used by Vicky White and Casey White.

This story is developing. Check back for details.