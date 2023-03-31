PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man allegedly stole a $5,000 trailer and sold it for $1,000 on Facebook Marketplace, according to an arrest report from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Nicholas Colbert, 34, is accused of stealing a trailer between March 4 and March 5. According to the report, the owner of the trailer showed up to his office to find that his 2022 14-foot black trailer was missing. The man said he last saw the trailer sitting in the parking lot on March 4 at noon.

The man told deputies he had a tracker on it, but when he called the tracking company they said they could not track the trailer because they were not receiving any signal. The man also said he had an Air Tag on his trailer that was pinging on Bellview Pines Place

Deputies went to the area and found the trailer in the backyard of a home that matched the description the owner gave them. Deputies were able to speak with the man who lived there.

That man told deputies he purchased the trailer on Facebook Marketplace on March 5. He bought the trailer for $1,000 from a “Nick Colbert.” Colbert brought the trailer to the man’s home and provided a written bill of sale. The man said he did not believe anything suspicious was going on because Colbert’s driver’s license matched who he identified as. The man moved the trailer to his backyard because Colbert did not give him the legal documents he needed when he asked for them on March 7.

Colbert was charged with two counts of larceny and sale of stolen property.