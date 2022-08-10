Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (BRPROUD) – So, did this fish eat a cat? No, really, 104 pounds?

That is the size of the Blue Catfish caught by Christopher Halley of Brookhaven, Mississippi.

Halley set a new state trophy record with that catch which took place in the Mississippi River near Natchez.

The Brookhaven man used trotline to reel in this massive fish.

Halley’s catch topped what Freddie Parker and Brad Smith caught 25 years ago.

That duo caught a 101 pound Blue Catfish.

Unbelievably, that is not the first Blue Catfish record set in Mississippi in 2022.

“In April, Eugene Cronley of Brandon landed a 131-pound Blue Catfish using a rod and reel,” according to Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

Take a guess where that massive fish was caught?

That record breaker was also reeled in on the Mississippi River close to Natchez.

You can see the current fishing records for Mississippi here.